FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

FAU-G is set to be launched in India on 26 January. Here's all that you should know about the game before you download it.

Cyrus John   |    Updated: January 23, 2021 10:20 AM IST

Mobile multiplayer game FAU-G is scheduled for an India release on Republic Day, 26th January. The game has been grabbing headlines even before its official launch as many tout it as the competitor to the global sensation PUBG Mobile. Backed by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, the game has been developed by Bengaluru-based company nCore Games. Here’s a look at all that we know about the game.

