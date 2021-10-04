comscore FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India | BGR India
  FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India

FlipKart Big Billion Days Sale 2021, Know All the Best HOT Deals Here, BGR India

Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days from 3rd October -10th October where you will get some amazing deals on Mobiles, gadgets and home appliances.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 4, 2021 6:59 PM IST

Flipkart has announced its Big Billion Days from 3rd October -10th October where you will get some amazing deals on Mobiles, gadgets and home appliances. In this video we are going to show you such products where flipkart is offering great deals and discount. According to flipkart.com, the Big Billion Days discounts are spread across categories so you can buy any product at a delightful price range. One must know that according to flipkart.com, there will be up to 80 per cent discount on electronics and accessories. There will also be up to 80 per cent discount on TVs and appliances. The customers will get 10 per cent instant discount on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards. Furthermore, the customers will get assured cashback on Paytm on wallet and UPI transactions.

