Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starts on October 28

The Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins from October 28, and will go live till November 3. The e-commerce giant will offer up to 80% off on mobiles and tablets, up to 70% off on headphones and speakers, up to 30% off on desktops and PCs, and more. In the forthcoming sale, users can buy smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime, Samsung Galaxy F12, iPhone 12 series phones at great discounts. Watch our latest video to find out more!