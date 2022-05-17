comscore Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More | BGR India
  • Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

Flipkart Refurbished Smartphone sale 2022: Check out the Attractive Offers on iPhones, Google Pixel and More

Flipkart is conducting sale of refurbished handsets from top smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and Redmi.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: May 17, 2022 11:18 PM IST

Flipkart is conducting sale of refurbished handsets from top smartphone makers such as Apple, Samsung, Google, and Redmi. If you’re on a tight budget and you want to get your hands on the most latest phones with up-to-date features, this refurbished smartphone sale could be a great opportunity for you. The refurbished smartphones are offered in various price bands. Flipkart claims that it conducts up to 47 quality checks by professionals on these refurbished smartphones.

