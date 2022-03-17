comscore How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos – Watch Video | BGR India
  How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

There is also a service called Digibox, which is a homegrown cloud storage solution platform.

Shruti Sharma   |    Published: March 17, 2022 5:36 PM IST

Free cloud Storage Space- A lot of users use services like Google Drive to back up their files and other data as the service comes integrated with Android devices. Well, there is no service that is offering 50GB of free storage space in India. But, here’s what you can do. You can create two new Google accounts. This way, you will get 30GB of free space. Google doesn’t have any policy that limits you from creating new free accounts. For more details watch the video.

