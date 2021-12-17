comscore apple-fingerprint | BGR India
  Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

Future Aadhaar Cards May Use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Pavni Jain   |    Updated: December 17, 2021 8:40 PM IST

Aadhaar Cards 2.0 | Aadhaar cards will soon get an update where the Indian government would want to make use of newest technologies to keep the details secure. The residents of India can expect the government to renovate the Aadhaar cards for better. Making use of the advanced technology like AI, Blockchain and ML may ensure safety for the data mentioned on the document/ or linked with the document. For your knowledge, an Aadhaar card contains information like your name, address, phone number, gender, and date of birth. To find out more, watch our latest video!

