Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

The EU’s single charger policy will take effect in the fall of 2024, which simply means that phones and other electronic products released after that date must support USB-C. Apple hasn’t stated that future iPhones would include a USB-C port, but with the EU’s new single charger policy taking effect in a year or two, it’s clear that the Cupertino giant will be forced to abandon its proprietary port. The lightning port is supported by all current iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 series. In reality, the iPhone 14 series, which will be released later this year, is expected to include a lightning port. On Tuesday, European Union lawmakers reached an accord mandating that all future cellphones sold in the market include a universal USB-C connector. In a few easy points, let’s go over the common charger policy and how it affects Apple’s next iPhone models. According to the policy, all phones must include a USB-C port, regardless of brand. This means that the rule will apply to all future iPhone models from Apple, even those with the lightning port. The new EU rule covers a wide range of electronic gadgets, including tablets, digital cameras, headphones, handheld video game consoles, and e-readers, in addition to phones. The EU’s new single charger rule aims to reduce e-waste by making electronic device chargers compatible.