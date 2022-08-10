comscore Sony India eyes Rs 12,000 crore revenue this year | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India

Videos

Watch Next

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched 1.51

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched
Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details 1.28

News

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details 1.38

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details
Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details 1.46

News

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India

With Super Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: August 10, 2022 11:04 PM IST

Samsung at its much awaited galaxy unpacked August event 2022 has launched the latest generation of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well these beauties The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 get some incredible upgrades in the camera and the design. The performance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 has also been upgraded with the help of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. So lets quickly begin with Galaxy Z Flip4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a compact clamshell design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the ability to shoot hands-free video and capture full group selfies. Samsung also introduced FlexCam in order to make use of this flexibility. Galaxy Z Flip4 can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks