Samsung at its much awaited galaxy unpacked August event 2022 has launched the latest generation of the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Well these beauties The Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 get some incredible upgrades in the camera and the design. The performance of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 has also been upgraded with the help of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. So lets quickly begin with Galaxy Z Flip4 The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with a compact clamshell design. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 comes with the ability to shoot hands-free video and capture full group selfies. Samsung also introduced FlexCam in order to make use of this flexibility. Galaxy Z Flip4 can capture, watch and connect longer between charges with the expanded 3,700mAh battery. With Super Fast Charging, now supported on Z Flip4, charge up to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, keeping users connected when they’re running low.