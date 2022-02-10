comscore Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed | BGR India
  Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Galaxy S22 comes up with 3,700mAh battery with 25 W charger, 128 GB ROM and is available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold colors. It also features a 6.1 inch display while Galaxy S22 Ultra has 6.6 inch AMOLED dot display.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: February 11, 2022 1:25 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Samsung launched Galaxy S22 Series at Galaxy Unpacked event 2022, on 9th of February. The series comprises of Samsung’s three latest flagship smartphones- Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have triple camera setup. Galaxy S22 comes up with 3,700mAh battery with 25 W charger, 128 GB ROM and is available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold colors. It also features a 6.1 inch display while Galaxy S22 Ultra has 6.6 inch AMOLED dot display. Checkout our latest video to know what these new launches have to offer more.

