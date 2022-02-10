Samsung Launches Galaxy S22 Series With Triple Camera Setup And AMOLED Display, Features, Specs And Price Revealed

Galaxy S22 comes up with 3,700mAh battery with 25 W charger, 128 GB ROM and is available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold colors. It also features a 6.1 inch display while Galaxy S22 Ultra has 6.6 inch AMOLED dot display.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series: Samsung launched Galaxy S22 Series at Galaxy Unpacked event 2022, on 9th of February. The series comprises of Samsung’s three latest flagship smartphones- Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have triple camera setup. Galaxy S22 comes up with 3,700mAh battery with 25 W charger, 128 GB ROM and is available in phantom black, phantom white, green and pink gold colors. It also features a 6.1 inch display while Galaxy S22 Ultra has 6.6 inch AMOLED dot display. Checkout our latest video to know what these new launches have to offer more.