Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more

Samsung has taken the wraps off of the Galaxy Watch 4 series as well as the Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds. Here are all details and specifications.

After announcing its collaboration with Google earlier this year, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy Watch 4 series based on the new Wear OS platform. There’s a Galaxy Watch 4 with the sleek design while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic brings back the rotating bezel. The Galaxy Buds 2 is another addition to the diverse Buds lineup of earbuds

In this video, we take a closer look at the newly launched Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4.