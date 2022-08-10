The Buds 2 Pro come in three colours, purple, black and white. the Galaxy Buds starts at USD 229.

Samsung at its much awaited galaxy unpacked August event 2022 has launched its latest Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes with support of many more watch faces and comes in two sizes and four colours, including a sapphire crystal variant which is super rugged. The watch also comes with better integration with Samsung Health. The Watch 5 also has more surface area with your wrist on the bottom. With new sensors, the Galaxy Watch 5 also adds a new temperature sensor that will be able to monitor your body’s temperature. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro improves on the Watch 5 with extra ruggedness and durability. The Watch 5 Pro also gets new watchfaces with built-in compass. There’s also a large 590mAh battery with the watch. The Sapphire Crystal display and titanium frame make the watch much stronger than the Galaxy Watch 4. The Watch 5 Pro is available in two colours and is priced at USD 449 onwards. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro announced The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with improved sound, 360-degree audio support, touch controls, a new stem-less design and improved ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). There’s also an automatic transparency mode that lets the buds let in audio from outside when you’re speaking to someone else. The Buds 2 Pro come in three colours, purple, black and white. the Galaxy Buds starts at USD 229.