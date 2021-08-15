comscore This Independence Day get freedom from wires! | BGR India

Videos

Watch Next

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more 2.18

News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series & Galaxy Buds 2 launched: Features, prices and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know! 2.75

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Z Flip 3: All you need to know!
Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4! 3.39

News

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Everything you need to know about newly launched Mi Mix 4!
Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more 3.4

News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival begins: Top deals on iPhone XR, Samsung Galaxy M42, iQOO Z3, more

This Independence Day get freedom from wires!

[videourl url="" mp4url="https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/BGR/Freedom_from_Wires_English.mp4/Freedom_from_Wires_English.mp4" thumb="" duration="185" mediaid=""]

Dharmik Patel   |    Published: August 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST

India will soon celebrate its 75th Independence Day and it’s a big deal! While we are enjoying our freedom it is about time that we do the same with the gadgets we use in our daily life! Technology has been constantly evolving and gone are those days when you had to struggle with wires! nowadays you get everything wireless! in this video, we are going to talk about five things that you get in your life to get freedom from wires!

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored