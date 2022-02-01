iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

Gionee G13 Pro smartphone runs HarmonyOS and is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Gionee G13 Pro made its debut in China recently. The smartphone that has been launched follows a design similar to iPhone 13 with a similar flat frame, camera module, and even the smaller notch for the selfie camera. As per the sources Gionee G13 Pro smartphone runs HarmonyOS and is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Gionee G13 Pro also gets an Elderly Mode as well as a Smart Mode. The former, as the name suggests, makes the smartphone easier to use for the elderly. Watch this video to know more.