  iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

Gionee G13 Pro smartphone runs HarmonyOS and is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: February 1, 2022 8:06 PM IST

Gionee G13 Pro made its debut in China recently. The smartphone that has been launched follows a design similar to iPhone 13 with a similar flat frame, camera module, and even the smaller notch for the selfie camera. As per the sources Gionee G13 Pro smartphone runs HarmonyOS and is powered by a Unisoc T310 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. Gionee G13 Pro also gets an Elderly Mode as well as a Smart Mode. The former, as the name suggests, makes the smartphone easier to use for the elderly. Watch this video to know more.

