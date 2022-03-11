comscore Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video | BGR India
Google Update: Google Photos, Messages, Gborad Get Major Updates, Checkout Video

Google recently rolled out new features and updates for the Android smartphone users. The apps that include these features are Google maps, Google Messages, Google Assistant, Live Transcribe, Google TV and more.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: March 11, 2022 9:33 PM IST

Google Update: Google recently rolled out new features and updates for the Android smartphone users. The apps that include these features are Google maps, Google Messages, Google Assistant, Live Transcribe, Google TV and more. The company also has rolled out an update to it’s nearby update feature. Talking about the update in Google Messages, the reactions iPhone users will now appear as emoji on text messages. Also, the Google will automatically delete messages containing one time passwords or OTP after 24 hours. Checkout our latest video to know more about the other updates in detail.

