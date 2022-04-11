comscore | BGR India
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

The report also mentioned that with the help of these apps, hackers can find out the exact location of the users. Also, e-mails, phone numbers, and passwords can be stolen using these apps.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: April 11, 2022 7:27 PM IST

Google recently has banned some of the apps on Play Store that were secretly storing users’ phone numbers and other important data. Some of the banned apps include Muslim prayer apps that were downloaded more than 10 million times, a barcode scanning app and a highway speed trap detection app and others have been removed. The QR code scanning app was found to include a data-scraping code. According to a report, the banned apps have been downloaded more than 60 million times so far. The report also mentioned that with the help of these apps, hackers can find out the exact location of the users. Also, e-mails, phone numbers, and passwords can be stolen using these apps. Due to this, carrying out banking fraud becomes very easy for hackers.

