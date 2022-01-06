comscore Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more | BGR India
  Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

Google brings new features for Android users: Fast Pair, Windows PC Connection and more

Pavni Jain   |    Published: January 6, 2022 10:02 PM IST

At CES 2022, Google has announced a few new features for Android users. The tech giant will bring Fast Pair feature to help people connect their Android phones with Bluetooth accessories, easy lock and unlock feature, connection for Windows PCs and much more. The company is also working on building new Bluetooth-enabled headphones technology. It will allow users to switch the audio to whatever device they are listening to. Find out more in our latest video!

