Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
  • Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon

Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon

Google Chrome may soon receive an update that may provide users with some relief. According to reports, Google is working on an upgrade that will ban unwanted notifications from "disruptive" websites.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 3, 2022 8:17 PM IST

According to a report, a new code update in Chrome will allow it to automatically revoke a website’s permission to push alerts to users. Furthermore, Chrome can block any future attempts by the website to ask for permission to push similar notifications if it does so again.

Users may unintentionally or accidentally click “Allow” when a website requests permission to send alerts, assuming that they are requesting permission to use cookies. Websites may ping users with unwanted/unnecessary notifications in such cases. If you subscribe to Chrome notifications from a website that distributes plain spam, things will get even worse.

A few years ago, Google devised a solution, allowing users to choose “quieting,” a notification prompt from websites that request permission in a false manner. Google is now attempting to make it even more difficult for such websites. In contrast to the existing system, which just warns you while providing you the option to approve or refuse permission, Chrome will instantly stop notifications from a harmful site. Regular websites that issue notifications should be unaffected by the latest upgrade. Only those websites that Chrome deems “disruptive” will have notifications and permissions blocked.

It’s unclear whether this will be different from the existing list of sites that have had their notification prompts turned off, or if it’ll be a separate deterrent. According to a Google representative, the business emphasizes the need to safeguard Chrome users from the numerous forms of spam that exist on the internet. “One of the most common complaints we receive from Chrome users is notification spam. This feature is designed to address this issue by ensuring that users only receive notifications that are relevant to them. “We regard our activity as acting on behalf of users to defend their interests, and it is a user-controlled and selective action,” the statement added. Currently there is no information on when this update will be released. We can expect an official word on the subject in coming months

