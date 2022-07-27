Google recently has announced the launch of its Street View experience in India in partnership with Genesys International.

The much awaited features is here by google, Now Google is finally bringing the Street View feature to India. People will now be able to look for landmarks while sitting at home, and will be to virtually experience any place or restaurant. Google Maps will also now help show speed limit, road closures and disruptions information, and better-optimized traffic lights, this will all happen in partnership with the local traffic authorities.

Google recently has announced the launch of its Street View experience in India in partnership with Genesys International, an advanced mapping solutions company, and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions.