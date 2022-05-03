Google I/O Event 2022 Date Announced, Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Smartwatch expected to be launched at the event

Google I/O 2022 event is all set to start on May 11 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in California. This will be an online event too.

Google I/O 2022 event is all set to start on May 11 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in California. This will be an online event too. Google is expected to officially announce the much awaited Android 13 mobile OS. We might see a new Pixel device, Pixel 6a to pop up at the event along with company’s first smartwatch, dubbed as the Pixel Watch at the event. Watch this video to know what all is expected from this event.