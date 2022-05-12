comscore Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video | BGR India
  • Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

Google I/O Event 2022: Google Search, Google Translate and Maps gets New Feature, Watch Video

Finally the much awaited Google i/o Event 2022 has kicked off and some major announcements have been made at the event. So here in this video we at BGR.in will be talking about Improvements made in Google Search, Translate and our Dear Maps gets new features.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: May 12, 2022 2:49 AM IST

Finally the much awaited Google I/O Event 2022 has kicked off and some major announcements have been made at the event. So here in this video we at BGR.in will be talking about Improvements made in Google Search, Translate and our Dear Maps gets new features. So lets get started. Sundar Pichai, Google CEO welcomed everyone at this event highlighting the efforts made during the pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other times of crisis that occurred throughout the year. Pichai pointed out how tools like Google Translate helped and made people’s lives better. Sundar Pichai revealed that Google Maps will now show more buildings in regions like Africa, as well as other countries like India and Indonesia using newer, advanced technologies. Pichai reveals that the new 3D mapping technologies are helping power a new Maps experience called ‘immersive view’. Where you will experience a never seen before experience yes its true. The feature allows users to head to select cities and check weather forecast, even can hear the local traffic and check inside local cafes, all straight from Google Maps. And Don’t worry Google Cloud stream will allow the feature to run on any smartphone.

