Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

As per report google maps new update includes to display toll taxes and all other kind of taxes and prices that you have to experience during your trip.

Google maps will soon display prices for toll tax on road that you might get during your trip. As per report, google is going to launch its new feature for google maps that shows all kind of taxes that you might get during your outing. Google is one of the most popular app for navigation, it has huge user record and google always offer better version of this app for users, and keeps adding new features and now it is going to launch its new feature soon . As per report google maps new update includes to display toll taxes and all other kind of taxes and prices that you have to experience during your trip.