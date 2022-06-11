comscore Windows Phone 8 GDR3 screenshots leak reveal new features | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

Videos

Watch Next

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know 1.56

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone 1.58

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far 1.46

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16 1.26

News

iOS 16 : All you need to know ! #wwdc2022 #ios16

Google Maps to Show Air Quality In your Area, check out Google's New Feature

Google will also show air quality information from PurpleAir, which is a low-cost sensor network that gives a more hyperlocal view of conditions.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: June 11, 2022 1:48 PM IST

Google recently announced that it is bringing a feature to Google Maps that will let Android and iOS users to check the air quality details of a particular area that they select. These details include Air Quality Index or AQI, a measure of how healthy (or unhealthy) the air is, along with guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to learn more. Google says that this information comes from trusted government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency in the US and that it is aimed at helping users to make more informed decisions about whether it’s safe to go on a hike or other outdoor adventures. In addition to governmental agencies, Google will also show air quality information from PurpleAir, which is a low-cost sensor network that gives a more hyperlocal view of conditions.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details 6.42
Apple's WWDC Event 2022: From iOS 16 to MacBook Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know, Watch Details
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more 1.39
How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats 2.3
WhatsApp's upcoming undo button will allow you to recover accidentally deleted chats
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon 1.42
Facebook Messenger will dedicate a calling option that will be available soon
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more 1.30
Meta introduces new tools for editing Reels on Instagram and Facebook, watch video to know more
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from 2.05
Google Chrome is set to restrict notifications from "disruptive" websites soon
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know 2.10
TIKTOK Is Relaunching In India, Here's Everything you need to know
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details 1.26
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000 3.59
Xiaomi 11T Pro ,Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G and more, Check out the Best Camera Smartphones Under Rs 40,000
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more 2.51
iPhone 14 Pro is expected to feature an always-on Display, Watch Video to know more
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts 2.10
Facebook will now let users able to manage who sees their posts
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more 1.29
Instagram '1 Minute Music' tracks launched in India to make longer Reels Watch Video to know more
New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details 3.8
New dangerous malware FluBot introduced in Android, users beware virus steals bank details
Twitter launched 1.56
Twitter launched "Twitter Create" mini site to promote monetization opportunities for creators
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video 1.55
Upcoming iPhone 14 Pro break shows Apple's next lead iPhone in its most detailed look, To now more watch the video
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video 1.55
New 3D avatars have been added to Facebook, Messenger and Instagram to know more watch the video

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks