Google recently announced that it is bringing a feature to Google Maps that will let Android and iOS users to check the air quality details of a particular area that they select. These details include Air Quality Index or AQI, a measure of how healthy (or unhealthy) the air is, along with guidance for outdoor activities, when the information was last updated, and links to learn more. Google says that this information comes from trusted government agencies, including the Environmental Protection Agency in the US and that it is aimed at helping users to make more informed decisions about whether it’s safe to go on a hike or other outdoor adventures. In addition to governmental agencies, Google will also show air quality information from PurpleAir, which is a low-cost sensor network that gives a more hyperlocal view of conditions.