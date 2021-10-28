comscore Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale | BGR India
  Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Pavni Jain   |    Published: October 28, 2021 9:44 PM IST
Google has recently introduced Pixel 6 series phones. But those who want to experience a stock-Android smartphone in India, should buy Google Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a is available with a discount of Rs 6,000 during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Users can save even more with SBI’s credit card.
As for the phone’s specifications, the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display, a 12.2-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G System-on-Chip. Launched in August 2020, the budget Google phone boasts 3,140mAh battery. To find out more, watch our latest video!

