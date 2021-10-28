Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6,000 discount during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Google Pixel 4a is available with Rs 6000 discount during Flipkart Diwali sale

Google has recently introduced Pixel 6 series phones. But those who want to experience a stock-Android smartphone in India, should buy Google Pixel 4a. The Pixel 4a is available with a discount of Rs 6,000 during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. Users can save even more with SBI’s credit card.

As for the phone’s specifications, the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display, a 12.2-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 730G System-on-Chip. Launched in August 2020, the budget Google phone boasts 3,140mAh battery. To find out more, watch our latest video!