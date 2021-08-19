Google Pixel 5a launches with limited availability and minimal upgrades

Google has quietly launched the Pixel 5a in the US with mild upgrades and an even lower price than the Pixel 4a 5G. Here are all details.

Google has finally answered this long-surviving question right after it teased the Pixel 6. The Pixel 5a has just launched in the US and will be limited to a few markets. India isn’t getting the Pixel 5a and Google is yet to reveal any plans regarding the same. That said, the Pixel 5a is a very different kind of upgrade where Google is cautiously conservative.

In this video, we will talk about everything that you need to know about the Google Pixel 5a.