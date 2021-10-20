Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system

Google hosted its Pixel Fall Launch event on Tuesday night. At the event, the tech giant introduced its next generation Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Both the new Pixel phones are powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip. These phones boast a new camera system, largest-ever batteries seen on a Pixel phone among other features. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will also come with Android 12 out of the box. Thanks to both hardware and software, the phones will support 3 years of OS updates as well as 5 years of security updates. To find out more about the Pixel 6 series phones — like its design, specs, price and availability in India — watch our latest video!