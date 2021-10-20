comscore Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more | BGR India
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more

Videos

Watch Next

Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale 2.36

News

Best wired earphones with mic available only for Rs 299 at Amazon sale
Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple 1.48

News

Apple Unleashed Event 2021: MacBook Prices and Samsung Takes a Dig At Apple
Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones, BGR India 2.48

News

Flipkart Offers Great Offers and Discounts on POCO Smartphones, BGR India
Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched 4.58

News

Apple Unleashed Event Under 5 minutes: MacBook Pro, AirPods and HomePod Mini launched

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system and more

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro launched with Tensor chip, new camera system

Pavni Jain   |    Published: October 20, 2021 9:37 PM IST

Google hosted its Pixel Fall Launch event on Tuesday night. At the event, the tech giant introduced its next generation Pixel smartphones – the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. Both the new Pixel phones are powered by Google’s in-house Tensor chip. These phones boast a new camera system, largest-ever batteries seen on a Pixel phone among other features. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will also come with Android 12 out of the box. Thanks to both hardware and software, the phones will support 3 years of OS updates as well as 5 years of security updates. To find out more about the Pixel 6 series phones — like its design, specs, price and availability in India — watch our latest video!

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

Sponsored