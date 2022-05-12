Google I/O Event 2022: Google Pixel 6a Finally Announced, Priced at $449, Watch video to know more

Google I/O Event 2022: Finally the much awaited Google Pixel 6a has been announced at the Google I/O event 2022 and the new Pixel 6A is introduced at $449 and this amazing smartphone offers the Pixel 6-series two-tone look along with a 6.1-inch screen as its display.

Google I/O Event 2022: Finally the much awaited Google Pixel 6a has been announced at the Google I/O event 2022 and the new Pixel 6A is introduced at $449 and this amazing smartphone offers the Pixel 6-series two-tone look along with a 6.1-inch screen as its display. The phone will come with aluminum frame and a 12.2MP main camera on the back along with a 12MP ultrawide camera. The phone is powered by the same Tensor 5G chip with the same security architecture as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 6A will come with magic eraser, night sight and other premium Pixel camera features. Magic Eraser in particular is just going to be epic as it will make the colours of unwanted objects blend more with the surroundings.