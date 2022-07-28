The smartphone is currently available with launch offers, including instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards and EMI transaction.

Google recently launched its Pixel 6a smartphone and Now, the smartphone will go on sale in India, starting July 28 via Flipkart. Unveiled at the Google I/O 2022, the smartphone was announced in India on July 21. Now lets check out the price and offers on the latest smartphone. Well google pixel 6a is Priced at Rs 43,999, the phone comes in in charcoal and chalk colours, and 6GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage configuration. The smartphone is currently available with launch offers, including instant discount of Rs 4,000 on Axis Bank cards and EMI transaction.