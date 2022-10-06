comscore Google Pixel 7 7 Pro and Watch Launching at Made By Google Event
Google Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Google Watch Launching at Made By Google Event, Watch video for details

Additionally, the American giant will also unveil details about the Nest smart home portfolio. After the announcement, these devices will be available for shopping at GoogleStore.com.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 6, 2022 6:04 PM IST

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro finally launching in the global market today at the ‘Made By Google’ event and this year, the new flagship phones will arrive to India. Yes, the wait for Pixel fans is almost over. The good thing is almost everything has already been leaked online ahead of the launch, which has left very little to imagine. Some of the details have been confirmed by Google. People who are interested in witnessing the Pixel 7 launch event live can head to the company’s official YouTube channel on October 6 at 7:30PM.

Google has already announced the lineup of its products which will be launched at the event scheduled today. The ‘Made By Google’ event would include the launch of Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and the Google Pixel Watch. Additionally, the American giant will also unveil details about the Nest smart home portfolio. After the announcement, these devices will be available for shopping at GoogleStore.com.

