Jon Prosser, better known for his Apple intel, revealed that the Google 7 handsets would launch mid-October. According to his trusted and reputable sources, both phones will be available for pre-order starting on October 6 and will later go on sale starting on October 13. Furthermore, Prosser doubled down on the dates, stating that he previously leaked accurate information about the release dates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The Google Pixel 7 Pro and Google Pixel 7 were announced towards the tail end of Google I/O 2022. The company showed off both handsets and even teased some of its details. While this was pretty exciting, the hype has since died down considerably. Thankfully, new information about the handsets has been revealed, and it looks like the two devices finally have a release date.