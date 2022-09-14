comscore Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022
  • Home
  • Videos
  • News
  • Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

Videos

Watch Next

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 1.03

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Check Out Discounted Prices of iPhone 12 and iPhone 13
Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features 3.07

News

Apple rolls out iOS 16 Features Update for iPhones, Watch Video For Details and Updated Features
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More 1.35

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Massive Discount offers on Google Pixel 6a and More
iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones 2.34

News

iPhone 14 Pro: 5 Major Features Inspired By Android Smartphones

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

Google will likely announce two models - the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 14, 2022 7:53 PM IST

Google is gearing up to host its latest Pixel hardware event, which will take place on October 6. While the Google I/O 2022 event is still 3 weeks away, we do know that the company will announce its latest Pixel 7 series. There are certain things that we know so far about the event so lets talk about what all we know in this video. Google will likely announce two models – the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The video teaser published by the company reveals that the new devices will have a design similar to the older models. While the video doesn’t reveal the front of the Pixel 7 series, it will likely feature a punch-hole display design that we have seen on the previous models. It is being said that the standard model will be more compact than the Pixel 6.

Trending Videos

Similar Videos

Hands On

Features

Reviews

BGR Talks

Sponsored

BGR Talks