Google is gearing up to host its latest Pixel hardware event, which will take place on October 6. While the Google I/O 2022 event is still 3 weeks away, we do know that the company will announce its latest Pixel 7 series. There are certain things that we know so far about the event so lets talk about what all we know in this video. Google will likely announce two models – the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The video teaser published by the company reveals that the new devices will have a design similar to the older models. While the video doesn’t reveal the front of the Pixel 7 series, it will likely feature a punch-hole display design that we have seen on the previous models. It is being said that the standard model will be more compact than the Pixel 6.