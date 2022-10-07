At the Made by Google October event 2022, the tech giant Google announced a range of hardware products including Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and Pixel tablet, the very first tablet from the house of Google. The good thing is, after many years, the tech giant has also launched its flagship Pixel phones for the Indian market.

Lets first start with Google pixel 7 and 7 pro Features and Specifications

Display: The Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. While the Pixel 7 Pro includes a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO display that offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Processor: Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are powered by Google’s own new Tensor G2 processor.

RAM: The new Pixel 7 comes with 8GB RAM. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM.

Storage: The Pixel 7 comes with 128GB of internal storage. The Pixel 7 Pro comes with 256GB of internal storage.

Software: Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro run on Google’s latest Android 13 software out of the box. The phones also offer 5 years of security updates.

Rear camera: The Pixel 7 comes with two cameras on the rear side a primary 50-megapixel camera + a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens.

Front camera: For selfies and video calls, both Pixel phones include a 10.8-megapixel camera.