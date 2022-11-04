The phone may come powered by the same Tensor G2 chip which powers the Pixel 7 Pro, along with a ceramic body, a first for the Pixel lineup.

The tech giant Google is gearing up to bring its Google Pixel 7a to its users. The affordable mid-ranger is likely to get several new upgrades, which includes flagship-grade cameras, wireless charging and a ceramic body. The Google Pixel 7a is most likely codenamed as “Lynx”, and, as per the report, the new leaks point out that the phone might be more premium as compared to older Pixel A-series models. the Google Pixel 7a will come with a flagship camera, wireless charging, and much more in 2023. The phone may come powered by the same Tensor G2 chip which powers the Pixel 7 Pro, along with a ceramic body, a first for the Pixel lineup.