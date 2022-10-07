It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 System-on-Chip with Cortex M33 co-processor that is coupled with 32GB of eMMC flash storage and 2GB of SDRAM.

Google recently hosted its annual hardware event which is the Made by Google 2022 event. At the event, the company launched the Pixel 7 series smartphones which includes the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone and the Pixel tablet. In addition to this, the company also launched its first ever smartwatch dubbed as the Pixel Watch. The newly launched Pixel Watch comes with a dome design, which Google says is inspired by a water droplet. It comes with a stainless steel watch case that has been made using 80 percent recycled stainless steel. This stainless watch case is available in three colour variants — Black, Silver and Gold. Talking about features, the newly launched Pixel Watch offers support for features such as Google Maps, Google Wallet, Google Assistant, Messages and notifications, YouTube Music, Emergency SOS and International emergency calling. Later this year, it will get a new fall detection feature. Coming to the specifications, the Pixel Watch comes with an AMOLED display with pixel density of 320 ppi, custom 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection, up to 1000 nits of peak brightness and Always-on display. It is water resistant up to 5ATM. It is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9110 System-on-Chip with Cortex M33 co-processor that is coupled with 32GB of eMMC flash storage and 2GB of SDRAM. It runs Google’s WearOS 3.5 and it is backed by a 294mAh battery with support for a USB-C magnetic charging cable, which Google says can charge the watch up to 50 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 80 minutes. It is compatible with any Android smartphone that runs Android 8 or a newer OS version.