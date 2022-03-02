comscore Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts | BGR India
  Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

Google Pixel Users Get New Update | Fast Emergency Dialer Feature to Quickly Call Emergency Contacts

Pavni Jain   |    Published: March 2, 2022 8:20 PM IST

Google keeps on bringing Pixel-exclusive features to enhance its users experience. This time, the company is improving Emergency Calling on Pixel smartphones. Google is reportedly working on a Fast Emergency Dialer feature. It will help users to reach out to an emergency contact faster. The company has removed the number pad in favor of a quick slider to dial someone speedily in case of an urgency. To find out more about this new update, watch our latest video!

