Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

Google Pixel Watch image leaks reveal design and looks

Pavni Jain   |    Published: December 6, 2021 5:07 PM IST

Google acquired Fitbit early this year, since then there were reports for the company to enter the smartwatch market. According to the latest reports, Google is working on its first-ever smartwatch called Google Pixel Watch. The tech giant is rumoured to launch it early next year in 2022. The leaked promotional images of the watch show a round dial with curved edges, and bezel-less screen. To compete against Apple’s Watch Series, it is also expected that Google may release many accessories that complement its smartwatch. To find out more, watch our latest video!

