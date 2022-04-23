comscore samsung-galaxy-s3-review-hero-shot | BGR India
Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details

Google has been pushing to stop call recording on Android for some time. It had blocked real-time call recording on Android 6, while with Android 10, Google removed in-call audio recording over the microphone.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: April 23, 2022 5:28 PM IST

Google is taking stringent measures to prevent applications from offering call recording features to its users. Google has updated its developer policies that reflect many changes, including those in Android’s accessibility settings to stop remote call audio recording — a functionality that is quite popular among Android users. According to Google’s new Play Store policies it will not permit any app to record calls remotely. Google has been pushing to stop call recording on Android for some time. It had blocked real-time call recording on Android 6, while with Android 10, Google removed in-call audio recording over the microphone.

