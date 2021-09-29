comscore survey-media | BGR India
Google Update: GMail, YouTube, Maps and Etc. Will Stop Working on Some Devices

Google recently announced that it will not be functional for Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Play Store and several other popular apps from a lot of older phones using outdated version of Android.

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: September 29, 2021 7:30 PM IST

Google recently announced that it will not be functional for Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Play Store and several other popular apps from a lot of older phones using outdated version of Android. Users will not be able to sign in when they try to use these apps. Smartphones running Android 2.3.7 or lower will no longer be able to use the Google’s suite of apps. Let me tell you that This version of mobile operating system was launched in December 2010. Watch video to know more.

