According to Google, The new spyware called Predator, your Android phone and Chrome browser may be susceptible to state-sponsored hacking, And it comes from the horse’s mouth. The tech giant has admitted that a private monitoring firm with questionable character provided, government-affiliated hackers access to approximately a half-dozen security flaws that might make Android and Chrome susceptible. Google stated in a blog post that Cytrox, a shadowy organization based in North Macedonia, sold government-linked hackers access to four zero-day security flaws in the Google Chrome browser and one in Android. These “threat actors,” who were headquartered in a variety of locations, employed various exploits in conjunction with Cytrox’s Predator spyware to carry out hacking.

We believe these exploits were packaged by a single commercial surveillance outfit, Cytrox, and sold to various government-backed actors who utilized them in at least the three operations detailed below. According to Google, the government-sponsored hackers that purchased the exploits are based in Egypt, Armenia, Greece, Madagascar, Côte d’Ivoire, Serbia, Spain, and Indonesia, according to Citizen Lab results. It is next-level Cyber Company to sell access to security flaws that require its own spyware to exploit. The spyware’s makers took advantage of the time gap between when major issues were patched and when zero-day exploits were utilized alongside and day exploits, but no security issues were identified, and after these patches were fully distributed out across the Android ecosystem But no security issues were identified, and after these patches were fully distributed out across the Android ecosystem. Google had released updates, but users took their time to install them. Google said, Our findings highlight the extent to which commercial surveillance vendors have proliferated capabilities that were previously only employed by governments with the technical expertise to design and operationalize exploits. Google stated that it’s Android and Chrome teams were quick to respond to the vulnerabilities and repair them. Cytrox appears to be a firm comparable to NSO Group, which develops and sells Pegasus, the world’s most destructive cyber weapon spying on selected gadgets by various governments.