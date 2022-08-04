According to a report, the upcoming feature of WhatsApp was spotted in WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.12 by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has become one such instant messaging platform which has become an integral part of our lives from morning till night the moment we close our eyes to sleep we are glued to this app it could be for personal chats or could be mostly work related. And Whatsapp also makes sure to provide its users the best of the services that would make their texting experience much much better in every possible way. Now WhatsApp has come with a new feature. WhatsApp’s new feature can be a great way for group admins to tackle unwanted messages. Reportedly, the upcoming feature of WhatsApp could allow admins to delete the messages for all in the group. The messages deleted by the admin would also display a bubble saying that message was removed by the admin. According to a report, the upcoming feature of WhatsApp was spotted in WhatsApp beta v2.22.17.12 by WABetaInfo. It is believed that the feature is rolled out to a few testers and possibly will be rolled out to stable versions soon.