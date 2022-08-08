WhatsApp New Feature Update: Hackers Beware, New Login Approval Feature Coming Soon

WhatsApp is working on a new feature which is the Login Approval Feature that will keep the hackers at bay.

As we all know that WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. Accounting for more than 487 million WhatsApp users only in India, the application holds a big responsibility to keep data safe for its users. It offers regular security and feature updates to make the platform convenient to use and stay safe as well. Now we have learned that WhatsApp is working on a new feature which is the Login Approval Feature that will keep the hackers at bay. Let me tell you what exactly this feature is all about. The new development was first spotted by WhatsApp features tracker, Wabetainfo. The website that first notifies about all the upcoming features reported that WhatsApp is now developing a new feature to protect users so they can receive in-app alerts when someone else is trying to log into their accounts.