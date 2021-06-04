How To Book Vaccine Slot via Telegram Channels

Unable to book vaccine slot? Here are a few tips and tricks on how to book your appointment for the covid vaccination.

We recently made a video on the best tips and tricks to book vaccine appointments for people between the age of 18 and 44. We made that video last month when the vaccination for that age group was just started and even today after a month, people are facing issues while booking the covid vaccination. Today at BGR India we will show you new tips and tricks on how to book your appointment for the covid vaccination. So let’s get started.