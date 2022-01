How to delete an email after sending it on Gmail | How to recall an email in Gmail

Emails have always been the mode of communication for work or business. While exchanging a lot of mails every day, making little mistakes is common like sending an email on the address or attaching wrong documents. Therefore, in today’s video, we tell you about an easy step-by-step guide through which users can unsend their mail. That’s right! We tell you how to delete or recall an email which you have already sent on Gmail. Find out.