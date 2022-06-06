comscore How to disable Instagram’s suggested posts, Watch Video to know more | BGR India

How to disable Instagram's suggested posts, Watch Video to know more

You can avoid post suggestions by viewing these feeds instead of the default "Home" feed. Stop seeing Instagram's suggested posts..

Prabjot Kaur   |    Updated: June 6, 2022 6:26 PM IST

When users have seen all of the recent content from the accounts they follow, Instagram will show them suggested posts. Suggestions are based on your behavior on the network, the accounts you follow, and the popularity of the content and producers, according to Instagram. Read to know how to hide Instagram’s suggested posts.

Instagram Suggested Posts can be turned off. Although you can’t disable post suggestions on Instagram, you can use a creative workaround to avoid seeing them. Setting up and switching to your “Following” or “Favorite” feeds, which were launched earlier this year, is the process here.

You won’t see any suggested posts when exploring these feeds because they’re focused on bringing you content from people you follow.

You may read posts from individual accounts like by tapping on the Instagram logo and selecting “Following” or “Favorites,” as we described in our guide on how to use Instagram’s chronological feed. You can avoid post suggestions by viewing these feeds instead of the default “Home” feed.

Stop seeing Instagram’s suggested posts. That’s all there is to it! We hope this simple instruction helped you remove the suggested posts from your Instagram feed.

 

