Here's a simple guide to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate online via CoWIN portal, or Arogya Setup app.

The COVID-19 vaccination certificate can be easily downloaded from CoWIN portal or via the Arogya Setu app. If you have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and are unable to download the certificate online, here’s a simple step-by-step guide that you can follow to save the COVID-19 vaccination certificate on your device.