Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

How to get a free PC game every week

The best part about this deal is, it literally takes minutes to sign-up, install Epic Games Store, and then purchase the game. Here is how you can get free PC games each week.

Staff   |    Published: May 22, 2020 4:44 AM IST

The global lockdown has pushed people to in-home entertainment solutions including video streaming, video calling, and video games. This push has resulted in a sudden surge in video game services. Some reports estimate that gaming has seen a 75 percent increase during the lockdown. To benefit from the surge in gaming, Rockstar Games and Epic Games teamed up to offer an interesting deal.

As part of the team up, both game publishers offered the ever-popular GTA 5 Premium Edition for free on Epic Games Store. The deal sent ripples across the gaming world inviting a massive influx of new gamers. The popularity of the deal also crashed the Store, Fortnite, and GTA 5 Online. The best part about this deal is, it literally takes minutes to sign-up, install Epic Games Store, and then purchase the game. Epic Games Store offers one free game each week. Here is how you can get free PC games each week.

