The global lockdown has pushed people to in-home entertainment solutions including video streaming, video calling, and video games. This push has resulted in a sudden surge in video game services. Some reports estimate that gaming has seen a 75 percent increase during the lockdown. To benefit from the surge in gaming, Rockstar Games and Epic Games teamed up to offer an interesting deal.

As part of the team up, both game publishers offered the ever-popular GTA 5 Premium Edition for free on Epic Games Store. The deal sent ripples across the gaming world inviting a massive influx of new gamers. The popularity of the deal also crashed the Store, Fortnite, and GTA 5 Online. The best part about this deal is, it literally takes minutes to sign-up, install Epic Games Store, and then purchase the game. Epic Games Store offers one free game each week. Here is how you can get free PC games each week.