How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

We all know about WhatsApp audio message feature and must have used it several times. Because voice messaging is easy and quick. There are times when users send a voice message to someone and realize that the message wasn’t conveyed properly. So, they do it again. To avoid re-recording voice messages, the company has added a feature wherein users can listen to their WhatsApp audio message before sending. The steps are super simple, so let us show you in this video!