How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

Since most of us use several mail services for work purposes, it is important that you keep your mails secure. especially if there is any confidential document attached to it. Gmail offers a confidential mode using which senders can set a passcode for their email. The feature also comes with an expiration date for that particular email. Another highlight of using the confidential mode is that recipients won’t be able to forward, copy, print or download an email that is password protected. In this video, let’s find out how to send a password protected email using Gmail.