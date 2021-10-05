comscore How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number | BGR India

How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number

How to send WhatsApp message to unsaved contact number

Prabjot Kaur   |    Published: October 5, 2021 6:01 PM IST

WhatsApp is a free messaging app used by many with one simple rule. If you want to send a message to someone on WhatsApp, the contact number should be saved, or added, on your smartphone. In case you do not want to create a new contact for a one-time message on WhatsApp, we have shared a useful and easy trick in this video.

Following is the link through which you can share messages with on WhatsApp without having a contact number saved on your phone:

http://wa.me/xxxxxxxxxx
http://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=xxxxxxxxxx

