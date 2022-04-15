Aadhaar Card Latest Update: How To Update Your Name, Mobile Number in Regional Language in Your Aadhaar Card | Watch

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently made a few changes in the Aadhaar card update process to make it easier for cardholders to update names and mobile numbers in local languages.

Now UIDAI has allowed cardholders to update Aadhaar Card in multiple languages such as Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, and Kannada languages. You can change your mobile number and address in the Aadhaar card by either visiting your nearby Aadhaar Seva Kendra or online. Watch video to know the step-by-step