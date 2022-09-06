To Experience this all you have to do is download the Roblox app using your mobile phones or laptops and gain access to a virtual launch experience of the Venue N Line.

Hyundai has launched the Venue N Line in India

The company launched the Hyundai Venue N Line in Metaverse, in the Hyundai Mobility Adventure experience which is available on Roblox . Users can directly reach the Hyundai Mobility Adventure in Roblox, from where they will be dropped near the event square. They can have easy access to the event tab and area. The launch had various innovative media experiences including India Zone, Test Drive Track, Venue N Line Zone, Showroom, Service Centre, Mini Game, Photo booth, Treasure Hunt and N Line Merchandise. To Experience this all you have to do is download the Roblox app using your mobile phones or laptops and gain access to a virtual launch experience of the Venue N Line. You need to create a Roblox account or pre-register to attend the launch event.